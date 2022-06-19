Woodstock Corp Sells 6,767 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $148.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

