Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $554.38 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $554.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $18,351.15 or 0.99971035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00032309 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 267,700 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

