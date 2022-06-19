Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $992.92 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $992.92 million and $407.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $213.04 or 0.01039446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,660,600 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

