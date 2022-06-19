YF Link Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $305.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.83 or 0.00116246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.42 or 0.99997215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00121789 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.