Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $33,756.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,351.15 or 0.99971035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00032309 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00221308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00113516 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00151267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,243,642 coins and its circulating supply is 11,214,142 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

