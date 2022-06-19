Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) vs. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Financial Survey

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zeta Global and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 SoundHound AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 143.58%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and SoundHound AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.33 -$249.56 million ($3.34) -1.57 SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78% SoundHound AI N/A -24,694.44% -19.47%

Summary

Zeta Global beats SoundHound AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

