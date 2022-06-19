Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 80,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

