18,305 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

SHW stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.79. The stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,604. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

