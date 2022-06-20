2,649 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.29. 692,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.