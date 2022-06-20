322 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 28,638.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 110,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $221.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

