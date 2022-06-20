361 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $298.54 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.90.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

