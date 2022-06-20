3,729 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.22 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

