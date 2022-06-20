54,450 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.99. 146,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $525,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.