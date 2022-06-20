6,542 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000.

SCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 870,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,404. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

