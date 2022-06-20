7,775 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

