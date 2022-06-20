88,644 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 88,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.