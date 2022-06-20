8PAY Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $476,678.09 and $109,745.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

