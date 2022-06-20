900 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

IRM opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

