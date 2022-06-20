A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

