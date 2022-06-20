Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Accenture worth $477,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

