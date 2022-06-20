Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Accenture by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

