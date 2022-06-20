Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,091. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day moving average is $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

