Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $93,206,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $34,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,896. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

