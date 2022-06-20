Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,793. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

