Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.43. 156,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

