Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.51. 26,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,838. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

