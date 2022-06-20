Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,189,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.