Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 309,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,598. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

