Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,633 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 59,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Adobe by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 259,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,006,000 after buying an additional 148,735 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

