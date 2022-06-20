Aion Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $13.09 million and $4.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,646.66 or 0.99858710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00220252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00112167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00169002 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

