Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,934 shares of company stock valued at $93,762,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.