Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 10,315 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

