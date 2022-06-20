Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $56.93 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and $14.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00325009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

