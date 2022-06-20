Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00316299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00081880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

