Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $62.55 million and $19.54 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.03 or 0.00643429 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00082664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

