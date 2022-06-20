Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.