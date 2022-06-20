Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.27. 531,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,127. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

