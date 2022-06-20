American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

