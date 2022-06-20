American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $444,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

