American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $444,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AXP traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.
In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
