American National Bank Acquires 404 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

