American National Bank Acquires 9,185 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American National Bank grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 523,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.