American National Bank Acquires 9,370 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Union by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Union by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 328,545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 88,759 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.