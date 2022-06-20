American National Bank Buys 419 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

