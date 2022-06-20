American National Bank Has $1.71 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

