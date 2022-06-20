American National Bank Purchases 1,022 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American National Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

GWW opened at $442.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.28 and a 200 day moving average of $493.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

