American National Bank Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.