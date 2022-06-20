Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609,148 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $770,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.72. 389,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.40.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.