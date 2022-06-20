Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $41.50

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

