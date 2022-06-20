Analyzing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ChromaDex alerts:

29.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChromaDex and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 311.59%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.66 -$27.13 million ($0.40) -4.10 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.25% -81.32% -46.38% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49%

Summary

ChromaDex beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III does not have any significant operations. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.