Analyzing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.06% N/A N/A Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.73 $11.09 million $2.85 3.53 Bank First $121.90 million 4.55 $45.44 million $5.76 12.79

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

